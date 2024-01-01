Menu
2017 HONDA HR-V EX AWD >>> AUTOMATIC >> BLACK on BLACK>> POWER SUNROOF >> CAMERAS and more

**** CARFAX CLEAN ****

2017 Honda HR-V

87,767 KM

$20,950

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steels Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$20,950

VIN 3CZRU6H57HM103823

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1110
2017 HONDA HR-V EX AWD >>> AUTOMATIC >> BLACK on BLACK>> POWER SUNROOF >> CAMERAS and more

**** CARFAX CLEAN ****


Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Avenue West to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector
5.44 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
DIAMETER 19 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
15.2 STEERING RATIO
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
AUTO-ON IN REVERSE REAR WIPER
180 WATTS
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

