2017 Honda HR-V

129,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,985

+ tax & licensing
$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

129,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7698970
  • Stock #: AN 00021
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H75HM101957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,700 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! **

** LOCAL ONE OWNER, CARFAX VERIFIED! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALL CREDITS WELCOME! APPLY ONLINE:

www.totalautosale.com

 

2017 Honda HR-V Crystal WHITE Pearl, TOURING, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Camera, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Music Audio, Cruise Control, Econ Drive Mode, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Power Side View Mirrors, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, USB Input, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel.

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 416-825-3205 ***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

Vehicle Features

TOURING || AWD || NAVI || NO ACCIDENTS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

