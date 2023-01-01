$28,880+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
EX-L with Navigation
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
144,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10436862
- Stock #: 154158
- VIN: 5FNRL5H64HB504035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6