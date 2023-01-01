Menu
2017 Honda Pilot

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,885

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

Touring AWD Navigation/Panoramic Sunroof/Entertainment Plg

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

  1. 9638437
172,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638437
  • Stock #: 503848
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H93HB503848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Safety Certification Upon Purchase!!!Top of the line!!! Touring, White/Black Leather,Navigation,Panoramic Sunroof,Entertainment Pkg,Rear View Camera,Capitan Chairs,Only 172.000 KM,for 24.885

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System -inc: bilingual voice recognition
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P245/50R20 102H AS
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.33 Axle Ratio
1 Skid Plate
Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
542w Regular Amplifier
GVWR: 2
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
integrated remote control
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
Honda Sensing -inc: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
idle-stop and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
650 kgs
Fixed 3rd Row Seat Front
Honda Blu-Ray Rear Entertainment System -inc: 9 display
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC -inc: Eco Assist system
wireless headsets w/personal surround sound and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) input jack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3
