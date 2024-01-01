Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFIED CHEAPEST IN THE GTA!!!*</p><p>2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR MAINTAINED VERY WELL, WITH A VERY CLEAN BODY FOR MILEAGE!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS, CHILD SEAT ANCHORS, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAPEST PRICE OF $8,599 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

205,880 KM

$8,599

+ tax & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
205,880KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0HU399297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,880 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GL FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR MAINTAINED VERY WELL, WITH A VERY CLEAN BODY FOR MILEAGE!! VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, HEATED SEATS, CHILD SEAT ANCHORS, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAPEST PRICE OF $8,599 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A FREE COPY OF THE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

2017 Hyundai Elantra