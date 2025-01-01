Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p><div>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</div><div>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</div><div> </div><div>*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS*</div><div> </div><div>$9,999+HST/LICENSING</div><div> </div><div>2017 Hyundai Elantra GL </div><div> </div><div>*142,000KM*</div><div> </div><div>*DEALER MAINTAINED* </div><div> </div><div>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</div><div> </div><div>KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</div><div> </div><div>(647)685-3345</div><div>John Taraboulsi</div><div> </div><div>#24</div><div>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</div><div>NORTH YORK</div><div> </div><div>OMVIC DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”</div>

2017 Hyundai Elantra

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
13134799

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1762022470833
  2. 1762022471349
  3. 1762022471767
  4. 1762022472222
  5. 1762022472636
  6. 1762022473050
  7. 1762022473458
  8. 1762022473873
  9. 1762022474319
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1HU338959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL

ON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي *RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS* $9,999+HST/LICENSING 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL  *142,000KM* *DEALER MAINTAINED*  Clean Title & CARFAX Available KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package for sale in North York, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 105,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in North York, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 142,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline for sale in North York, ON
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 180,000 KM SOLD

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2017 Hyundai Elantra