$9,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF1HU338959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOLON PARLE FRANÇAISإحنا بنتكلم عربي *RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS* $9,999+HST/LICENSING 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL *142,000KM* *DEALER MAINTAINED* Clean Title & CARFAX Available KOMFORTMOTORS.COM (647)685-3345John Taraboulsi #244544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2NORTH YORK OMVIC DISCLAIMER:" Vehicle not certified. Certification available for $999+hst”
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Komfort Motors
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 105,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 142,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 180,000 KM SOLD
Email Komfort Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Komfort Motors
647-685-3345
2017 Hyundai Elantra