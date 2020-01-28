Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE - SUNROOF|BACKUP|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP|ALLOYS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE - SUNROOF|BACKUP|BLINDSPOT|LANEKEEP|ALLOYS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4595580
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0HU293772
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, No Accidents, Ontario Vehicle, Clean Carfax - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.<p>


2017 Hyundai Elantra SE Sedan Auto Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.<p>


All In Price: $15,500 + HST & Licensing <p>

Odometer: 68,000 KM<p>


Features - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Brake, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Bluetooth Audio/Tel, Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More<p>


Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ <p>


Monaco Motorcars Inc. <br>

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6<br>

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400<br>

www.monacomotorcars.com<br>

(416) 7-Monaco<br>

(416) 766-6226<br>


At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.<p>


Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)<br>

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply<br>

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.<p>


Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!<p>


>>>SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY<<< <p>

  

Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:<br>

1)Ontario Safety Certification<br>

2)CARFAX (full vehicle history)<br>

3)36-DAYs or 3000 KM Safety Warranty<p>


Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist

