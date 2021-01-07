Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

172,000 KM

Details

$6,780

+ tax & licensing
$6,780

+ taxes & licensing

Access Motors

416-736-7641

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Man L

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Man L

Location

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

416-736-7641

$6,780

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6505527
  • Stock #: 9146
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF2HH074152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 9146
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON, VERY CLEAN LOADED MANUAL 6 SPEED, ALLOYS BLUETOOTH, Super Reliable Well Affordable Economical Sedan, Call for test drive and financing approval
MANUAL 6 SPEED !!!
BEST PRICE FOR QUICK SALE

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Manual
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Access Motors

Access Motors

1300 Finch Ave West Unit 40, North York, ON M3J 3K2

