2017 Hyundai Elantra

88,456 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8875724
  • Stock #: 3597
  • VIN: KMHD84LF9HU271107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

