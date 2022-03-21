$18,990+ tax & licensing
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
YorkTown Motors
416-398-8899
2017 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Auto GLS
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
416-398-8899
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
88,456KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8875724
- Stock #: 3597
- VIN: KMHD84LF9HU271107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,456 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6