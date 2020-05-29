2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Location

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5063493
  • Stock #: 407342
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB8HG407342
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

1 OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, CLEAN TITLE, LOW KM, FULLY SERVICED, HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC WINDOWS, AUTOMATIC MIRRORS, SUPER CLEAN VEHICLE. No HIDDEN FEE NO DOCUMENTATION FEE!
WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED FOR ADDITIONAL FEE OF $599 OTHERWISE AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE OUT!
$0 Down, Good credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Everyone is approved Low Interest from 4.9% on OAC!
All the cars come with FREE CarFAX
Tax and Licensing is extra
Please Call or txt: 416-655-8554 before your visit to make sure the vehicle is still available.
Niacars Inc.
1270 Finch Avenue W. Unit # 7 North York, ON. M3J-3J7
Buy with confidence
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA
Free Carproof will come with all of our cars
Building a long term relationship is our goal!

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

