2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

90,240 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mr. Memo Auto

647-501-6039

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4DR 2.4L

Location

Mr. Memo Auto

15 Bakersfield St, North York, ON M3J 1Z4

647-501-6039

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8856518
  • Stock #: 99
  • VIN: 5xyzudlb5hg465413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 99
  • Mileage 90,240 KM

Vehicle Description

clean fully loaded

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Mr. Memo Auto

Mr. Memo Auto

15 Bakersfield St, North York, ON M3J 1Z4

647-501-XXXX

647-501-6039

