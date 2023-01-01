$12,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
Plug-In Hybrid ULTIMATE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
225,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10052442
- Stock #: 6155
- VIN: KMHE54L26HA056649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid ULTIMATE, white color with 225,000km (STK#6155) This vehicle was $14490 NOW ON SALE FOR $12990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated/ Cooled seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Blind spot monitor
- Lane departure monitor
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Woodgrain interior accents
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
3.51 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Spare tire kit
Lane deviation sensors
Hidden exhaust
Pedestrian safety sound generation
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
14.3 STEERING RATIO
1 SUBWOOFER
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
DIAMETER 24 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
151 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
6000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
400 WATTS
INFINITY PREMIUM BRAND
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
120 VOLT ELECTRIC CHARGE CORD
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
140 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
154 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
2.75 HOURS ELECTRIC MOTOR CHARGING TIME (240V)
27 ELECTRIC MOTOR MILES PER CHARGE
50 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
5000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
67 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
