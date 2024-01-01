$14,550+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Tech
2017 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Tech
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$14,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,880KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF9HH590026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1132
- Mileage 93,880 KM
Vehicle Description
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
********** ONE OWNER / VERY CLEAN CAR / LOW KM*********
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
********** ONE OWNER / VERY CLEAN CAR / LOW KM*********
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver knee airbags
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
150 AMPS ALTERNATOR
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
LIP REAR SPOILER
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
14.3 STEERING RATIO
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
2.90 AXLE RATIO
THREE 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
