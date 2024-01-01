$13,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
GL 2.4L FWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,670 KM
Vehicle Description
*BACKTO SCHOOL SPECIAL*CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS!! 2017 HYUNDAI SONATA GL 2.4L FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOW KMS FOR THE MODEL YEAR! VEHICLE HAS 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FLAWLESS INTERIOR, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED ! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
