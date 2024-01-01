Menu
*BACKTO SCHOOL SPECIAL*CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS!! 2017 HYUNDAI SONATA GL 2.4L FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOW KMS FOR THE MODEL YEAR! VEHICLE HAS 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FLAWLESS INTERIOR, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED ! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

2017 Hyundai Sonata

123,670 KM

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
GL 2.4L FWD *CERTIFIED*NO ACCIDENTS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
123,670KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AFXHH462171

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,670 KM

*BACKTO SCHOOL SPECIAL*CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS!! 2017 HYUNDAI SONATA GL 2.4L FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH LOW KMS FOR THE MODEL YEAR! VEHICLE HAS 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, FLAWLESS INTERIOR, AND MUCH MORE!! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $13,499 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED ! FINANCING AVAILABLE! IF INTERESTED IN BOOKING A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

647-862-7904

