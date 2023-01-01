2017 Hyundai Sonata ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 1 , 0 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9606721

9606721 VIN: 5npe24af6hh515383

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,002 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.