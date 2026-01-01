$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,895 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**LIMITED AWD**FINANCING AVAILABLE**WARRANTY INCLUDED**
2017 HYUNDAI TUSCON LIMITED AWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH TONS OF OPTIONS WITH AWD FOR CANADIAN WINTERS! THIS TUSCON IS EQUIPPED WITH 16" STEEL RIMS WITH WINTER TIRES, 2ND SET OF OEM ALLOYS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN DAMAGE FREE WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
