**SAFETY INCLUDED**LIMITED AWD**FINANCING AVAILABLE**WARRANTY INCLUDED**

2017 HYUNDAI TUSCON LIMITED AWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH TONS OF OPTIONS WITH AWD FOR CANADIAN WINTERS! THIS TUSCON IS EQUIPPED WITH 16 STEEL RIMS WITH WINTER TIRES, 2ND SET OF OEM ALLOYS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN DAMAGE FREE WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, FACTORY NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR PLAY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,999 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! 
*****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave 
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

2017 Hyundai Tucson

203,895 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

13520255

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury AWD *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,895KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA45HU371587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Call Dealer

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
2017 Hyundai Tucson