Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

150,246 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T AWD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|ALLOYS|SXM|+

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

1.6T AWD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|HEATEDSEATS|ALLOYS|SXM|+

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 8020536
  2. 8020536
  3. 8020536
  4. 8020536
  5. 8020536
  6. 8020536
  7. 8020536
  8. 8020536
  9. 8020536
  10. 8020536
  11. 8020536
  12. 8020536
  13. 8020536
  14. 8020536
  15. 8020536
  16. 8020536
  17. 8020536
  18. 8020536
  19. 8020536
  20. 8020536
  21. 8020536
  22. 8020536
  23. 8020536
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,246KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8020536
  • Stock #: J4560
  • VIN: KM8J3CA29HU286105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4560
  • Mileage 150,246 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : 1.6 TURBO ENGINE! ALL WHEEL DRIVE! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! WELL EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CDPLAYER/AUX/USB, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 122,399 KM
$26,987 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 85,619 KM
$43,587 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 53,694 KM
$25,777 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory