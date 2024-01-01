Menu
<p>MINT 2017 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO 6 SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! VEHICLE HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH BRAND NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES AND 17 ALLOY WHEELS! HAS ALL THE OPTIONS SUCH AS FACTORY NAVIGATION, DOUBLE PANE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DIMENSION SOUND SYSTEM, TURBO EDITION LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $15,995 + TAX !! 3 MONTH, 5,000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX  PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904!!</p>

2017 Hyundai Veloster

82,650 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Man NO ACCIDENTS

2017 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo Man NO ACCIDENTS

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,650KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHTC6AE0HU304480

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 82,650 KM

MINT 2017 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO 6 SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! VEHICLE HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH BRAND NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES AND 17" ALLOY WHEELS! HAS ALL THE OPTIONS SUCH AS FACTORY NAVIGATION, DOUBLE PANE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DIMENSION SOUND SYSTEM, TURBO EDITION LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $15,995 + TAX !! 3 MONTH, 5,000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX  PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904!!

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2017 Hyundai Veloster