2017 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo Man NO ACCIDENTS
2017 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo Man NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 82,650 KM
Vehicle Description
MINT 2017 HYUNDAI VELOSTER TURBO 6 SPEED MANUAL FOR SALE!!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! VEHICLE HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH BRAND NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES AND 17" ALLOY WHEELS! HAS ALL THE OPTIONS SUCH AS FACTORY NAVIGATION, DOUBLE PANE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DIMENSION SOUND SYSTEM, TURBO EDITION LEATHER BUCKET SEATS, AND MUCH MORE!! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR $15,995 + TAX !! 3 MONTH, 5,000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904!!
