2017 Infiniti Q50

110,159 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Modena Fine Cars

647-896-3443

2017 Infiniti Q50

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.OT*NAVIGATION*BACK-UP CAMERA*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIF

2017 Infiniti Q50

3.OT*NAVIGATION*BACK-UP CAMERA*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIF

Location

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

110,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6295314
  • Stock #: 4014
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR2HM831021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,159 KM

Vehicle Description

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2017 INFINITI Q50 3.OT ALL WHEEL DRIVE PREMIUM, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, CARFAX AVAILABLE, FINISHED IN BLACK EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS GORGEOUS 2017 INFINITI COMES LOADED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
Electroluminescent instrumentation
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Front overhead console
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Chrome window trim
Aluminum Interior Accents
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
LED Taillights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Run flat tires
Adjustable rear headrests
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Aluminum shift knob trim
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Push-Button Start
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Door courtesy lights
Solar-tinted glass
Cornering brake control
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Aluminum door sill trim
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Led Headlights
2.94 Axle Ratio
Multi-function display
2-stage unlocking doors
Front struts
Hill holder control
Drive mode selector
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
VOICE OPERATED PHONE
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
LIP REAR SPOILER
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
INTOUCH INFOTAINMENT

