2017 Infiniti Q50

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Clock Front Floor Mats External temperature display Rain sensing front wipers Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Compass Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Front overhead console Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Trim Chrome window trim

Additional Features Aluminum Interior Accents 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power LED Taillights Rear Stabilizer Bar Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Run flat tires Adjustable rear headrests Dual Tip Exhaust Heated Side Mirrors Aluminum shift knob trim Front Seatbelt Pretensioners Push-Button Start LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Door courtesy lights Solar-tinted glass Cornering brake control 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Aluminum door sill trim SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Led Headlights 2.94 Axle Ratio Multi-function display 2-stage unlocking doors Front struts Hill holder control Drive mode selector BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS SECOND ROW REAR VENTS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING VOICE OPERATED PHONE 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS LIP REAR SPOILER MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION MECHANICAL CENTER DIFFERENTIAL TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS DRIVING PERFORMANCE CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS INTOUCH INFOTAINMENT

