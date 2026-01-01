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<p dir=ltr>We finance all types of credit. </p><p dir=ltr>Visit<a href=https://autorevinc.ca/financing/> https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</a></p><p dir=ltr>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 7.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. </p><p dir=ltr>You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Auto Rev Inc.</p><p dir=ltr>4457B Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>Toronto, ON</p><p dir=ltr>M3J 2C2 </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>T: (416)636-7776</p><p dir=ltr>EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Hours of Operation</p><p dir=ltr>Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM</p><p dir=ltr>Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM</p><p dir=ltr>SUNDAYS CLOSED</p>

2017 Infiniti QX30

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Infiniti QX30

AWD .NO ACCIDENT,ALL SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
14090715

2017 Infiniti QX30

AWD .NO ACCIDENT,ALL SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1778681827522
  2. 1778681828015
  3. 1778681828455
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SJKCH5CR3HA019660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. 

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 7.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

 

Hours of Operation

Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2017 Infiniti QX30