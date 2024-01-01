$19,987+ tax & licensing
2017 Infiniti QX60
AWD|NAV|BOSE|360CAM|7PASSENGER|LEATHER|SUNROOF|+++
Location
Favorit Motors
100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
1-877-464-0622
$19,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N5739
- Mileage 152,037 KM
Vehicle Description
**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, PERFORMANCE DISPLAYS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, SATELLITE, CD, IPOD, BLUETOOTH, FAST AFTERMARKET ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, PUSH TO START, REMOTE START, AND MUCH MORE!!!
As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.
*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
