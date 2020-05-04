5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
*COMING SOON* 2017 Jaguar XE Sport Diesel R Sport, an Amazing Condition Jaguar Diesel ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2017 Jagaur XE comes with a 2 LITRE 180 HORSEPOWER 4 CYLINDER DIESEL ENGINE. Interior includes: RED LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. Amazing Reviews: "The Jaguar XE has some of the best driving dynamics in the class. Its suspension is just firm enough for sharp, engaging handling and just soft enough to provide a comfortable ride over both smooth and rough roads," (cars.usnews.com). R SPORT ! "The Jaguar XE was tested by Euro NCAP in 2015 and was actually named as its Best in Class for large family cars that year," (uk.motor1.com). Driving aids include: ALL WHEEL DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, and NAVIGATION. Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
