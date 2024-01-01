Menu
<p>finished in black on charcoal cloth 4 door satellite radio, navigation, Sahara edition, lots of extras. taxes and license are extra, financing and warranty available </p>

2017 Jeep Wrangler

132,388 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

11992887

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,388KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJWEG8HL580763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,388 KM

Vehicle Description

finished in black on charcoal cloth 4 door satellite radio, navigation, Sahara edition, lots of extras. taxes and license are extra, financing and warranty available 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2017 Jeep Wrangler