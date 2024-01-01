$25,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$25,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 17474
- Mileage 132,388 KM
Vehicle Description
finished in black on charcoal cloth 4 door satellite radio, navigation, Sahara edition, lots of extras. taxes and license are extra, financing and warranty available. please call ahead for an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Malibu Motors
1-888-396-3393