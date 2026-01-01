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<p>CLEAN CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS</p><p>THE UNIT HAS NOT BEEM MODIFIED</p><p>PERFECT CONDITION</p><p> </p><p>This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!</p><p>We will provide you with:</p><p>• Full disclosure (history/accident search</p><p>• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!</p><p>• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.</p><p>• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.</p><p>Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.</p><p>*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. </p>

2017 Jeep Wrangler

180,889 KM

Details Description Features

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

Watch This Vehicle
14094306

2017 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

1-800-344-3515

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,889KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJWEG4HL681461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,889 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS

THE UNIT HAS NOT BEEM MODIFIED

PERFECT CONDITION

 

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CARHIVE

CARHIVE

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
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1-800-344-XXXX

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1-800-344-3515

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$21,490

+ taxes & licensing>

CARHIVE

1-800-344-3515

2017 Jeep Wrangler