1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
1-888-349-6329
+ taxes & licensing
Drivers wanted for this sexy and powerful 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Leather, Navi, Heated Seats. Enjoy quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. With an incredible amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent, Rear Bumper Accents, Front Bumper Accents, FRONT HEATED SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top, and CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Cruise for miles in this fabulous and playful Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. A short visit to Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Jeep Wrangler Unlimited today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8