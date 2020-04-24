Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Leather, Navi, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara Leather, Navi, Heated Seats

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

1-888-349-6329

  1. 4930659
  2. 4930659
  3. 4930659
  4. 4930659
  5. 4930659
  6. 4930659
  7. 4930659
  8. 4930659
  9. 4930659
  10. 4930659
  11. 4930659
  12. 4930659
  13. 4930659
  14. 4930659
  15. 4930659
  16. 4930659
  17. 4930659
  18. 4930659
  19. 4930659
  20. 4930659
  21. 4930659
  22. 4930659
  23. 4930659
  24. 4930659
  25. 4930659
  26. 4930659
  27. 4930659
  28. 4930659
Contact Seller

$36,690

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,024KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4930659
  • Stock #: P4995
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6HL741908
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Drivers wanted for this sexy and powerful 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara Leather, Navi, Heated Seats. Enjoy quick shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this high performance Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine. With an incredible amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Hill Descent Control, Tip Start, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, Body-Colour Grille w/Bright Accent, Rear Bumper Accents, Front Bumper Accents, FRONT HEATED SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Sunrider Soft Top, and CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Cruise for miles in this fabulous and playful Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. A short visit to Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 can get you a hassle free deal on this dependable Jeep Wrangler Unlimited today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler

2017 Dodge Durango R/T
 88,043 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Compass Li...
 95,001 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 6,031 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-349-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-349-6329

Send A Message