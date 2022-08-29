2017 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $29,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 4 0 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9145981

9145981 Stock #: 17134

17134 VIN: 1C4AJWAG4HL649603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 131,407 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

