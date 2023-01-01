2017 Kia Forte

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 6 , 4 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10275873

10275873 Stock #: 6386

6386 VIN: 3KPFK4A71HE105320

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6386

Mileage 136,475 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar 90 amps alternator Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Interior Trip Odometer rear window defogger Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front assist handle Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Manual day/night rearview mirror Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Halogen Headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Full wheel covers digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Multi-function display Hill holder control Spare tire kit 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION TACHOMETER GAUGE BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS REAR FOLDING ARMRESTS 15.7 STEERING RATIO 3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.