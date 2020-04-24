5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
This is a beautiful one-owner 2017 Kia Forte SX in Hyper Blue. The car is in TOP IN THE LINE with all luxury options available. This vehicle is ACCIDENT-FREE with TONS of features. The vehicle has a history of just ONE-OWNER, with Clean Carfax and LOCAL-TRADE-IN. - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 0.9% OAC SX TOP FEATURES: o 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine o Integrated Navigation System o Blind-Spot Detection o Heated Steering Wheel o 10-Way Power Driver Seat o Memory Driver Seat o Heated Front Seats o Rear Heated Seats o Leather Seats o Autonomous Emergency Braking System o Lane Keep Assist o Rear Lip Spoiler o Xenon HID Headlights o LED Light Bar Taillights o Dynamic Bending Light o Ventilated Front Seats o Alloy Pedals o Smart Key (/w Push-Button Start) o Smart Trunk o Power Folding Side-view Mirror o Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror o Smart Phone Integration - Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More. - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).
