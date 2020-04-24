Menu
2017 Kia Forte

SX|NAVI|ROOF|LEATHER| LKA| BSD| FROM 0.9% FINANCE

2017 Kia Forte

SX|NAVI|ROOF|LEATHER| LKA| BSD| FROM 0.9% FINANCE

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,693KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4933383
  • Stock #: 3kpfn4
  • VIN: 3kpfn4a85he097061
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This is a beautiful one-owner 2017 Kia Forte SX in Hyper Blue. The car is in TOP IN THE LINE with all luxury options available. This vehicle is ACCIDENT-FREE with TONS of features. The vehicle has a history of just ONE-OWNER, with Clean Carfax and LOCAL-TRADE-IN. - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 0.9% OAC SX TOP FEATURES: o 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine o Integrated Navigation System o Blind-Spot Detection o Heated Steering Wheel o 10-Way Power Driver Seat o Memory Driver Seat o Heated Front Seats o Rear Heated Seats o Leather Seats o Autonomous Emergency Braking System o Lane Keep Assist o Rear Lip Spoiler o Xenon HID Headlights o LED Light Bar Taillights o Dynamic Bending Light o Ventilated Front Seats o Alloy Pedals o Smart Key (/w Push-Button Start) o Smart Trunk o Power Folding Side-view Mirror o Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror o Smart Phone Integration - Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More. - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Send A Message