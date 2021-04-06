Menu
2017 Kia Forte

40,651 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX Luxury|Sunroof|Leather|Push Start|BSD|Pwr Seat|

2017 Kia Forte

EX Luxury|Sunroof|Leather|Push Start|BSD|Pwr Seat|

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,651KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6855656
  • Stock #: 8707A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A81HE092073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,651 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Forte EX Luxury, one owner, come with leather, sunroof, smart key, smart truck, heated steering wheels, heated front & rear seats, 10-way power driver seat with memory, rearview camera, blind spots detention, 7 Display Audio, Smart Phone Integration (Android Auto & AppleCar Play) and a lot more. KIA COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO JUNE 26, 2022 OR 100,000KM and can be extended up to 2027 or 200,000km at very competitive price. - Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More. - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.79% OAC The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

