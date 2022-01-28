$11,895+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
LX+ Auto REAR CAM HTED SEATS KEYLESS APPLECARPLAY
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$11,895
- Listing ID: 8159173
- Stock #: k0619A
- VIN: 3KPFL4A78HE087346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,102 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Forte LX PLUS 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle comes with a 7-inch TOUCH SCREEN Display with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Rear-view camera, Bluetooth, S/W Audio Control, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, keyless entry and a lot more.
- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario for 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto.
