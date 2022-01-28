Menu
2017 Kia Forte

128,102 KM

Details Description Features

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ Auto REAR CAM HTED SEATS KEYLESS APPLECARPLAY

2017 Kia Forte

LX+ Auto REAR CAM HTED SEATS KEYLESS APPLECARPLAY

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

128,102KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8159173
  • Stock #: k0619A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A78HE087346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,102 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Forte LX PLUS 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle comes with a 7-inch TOUCH SCREEN Display with Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Rear-view camera, Bluetooth, S/W Audio Control, Heated Front Seats, Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, keyless entry and a lot more.



Certified, 3-months SiriusXM, Attractive Kia Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.



- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.



- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.





- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario for 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).



"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Cup Holder
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

