2017 Kia Forte

$11,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 1 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8159173

8159173 Stock #: k0619A

k0619A VIN: 3KPFL4A78HE087346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,102 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.