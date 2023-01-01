Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Forte

108,169 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Forte

LX

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 1679505017
  2. 1679505018
  3. 1679505018
  4. 1679505018
  5. 1679505018
  6. 1679504977
  7. 1679505018
  8. 1679505018
  9. 1679505017
  10. 1679505018
  11. 1679505017
  12. 1679504977
  13. 1679504976
  14. 1679505018
  15. 1679504977
  16. 1679505018
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,169KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749890
  • Stock #: L2204
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A79HE006936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L2204
  • Mileage 108,169 KM

Vehicle Description

*** $1500 OFF IF YOU CHOSE TO FINANCE WITH US! OFFER DOES NOT APPLY TO CASH PURCHASES

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2013 Dodge Challenge...
 132,970 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 137,296 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Accord Sp...
 102,683 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Inventory