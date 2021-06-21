Menu
2017 Kia Optima

100,716 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2017 Kia Optima

2017 Kia Optima

LX

2017 Kia Optima

LX

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,716KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7458020
  • Stock #: L0638
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L36HG127624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # L0638
  • Mileage 100,716 KM

Vehicle Description

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom. 

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

And if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will refer you to our finance arm to assist you with a purchase at another dealership.

We specialize in Auto Financing. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter What your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student. 

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Push Button Start

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

