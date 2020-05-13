Menu
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2017 Kia Rondo

2017 Kia Rondo

EX Premium|leather|Navi|Low KM|Blind Spots|RearCam

2017 Kia Rondo

EX Premium|leather|Navi|Low KM|Blind Spots|RearCam

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,400KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5023314
  • Stock #: 8465B
  • VIN: KNAHU8A34H7174054
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

FULLY LOAD KIA RONDO EX PREMIUM ONE OWNER AND VERY LOW KM. NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATS AND COOLING SEATS, HEAT STEERING WHEEL, POWER SEAT, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, SMART KEYS WITH PUSH START, BLIND SPOTS DETECTION, REAR CAMERA PLUS BACKUP SENSORS, ALLOY RIMS, TONS OF ACCESSORIES. GREAT GAS SAVER AND PLENTY OF ROOMS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY. o 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine o 164 HP, 156 lb.ft. o 6-speed automatic transmission o Active ECO o Electric power steering (EPS) o Flex Steer system o Roof rails o Front fog lights o 17 alloy wheels o Blind Spot Detection System o Navigation system o Premium audio system o LCD/TFT supervision cluster o 2nd row heated seat o Cooled/ventilated driver seat o LED day time running lights o Rain-sensing windshield wipers o Automatic power folding sideview mirrors o Sideview mirror signal repeater o Chrome door handles o Chrome mouldings o Rear backup warning system o Leather wrapped steering wheel o Leather wrapped gear shift knob o Automatic headlights o Illuminated vanity mirrors o Cooling glove box o Leather seats o Power Driver Seat w/ power lumbar o Power extendable driver seat leg cushion o Heated steering wheel o Automatic climate control o Rear door sunshades o Push Button Start o Smart Key o Cargo screen and luggage net o Portable cargo lamp o Auto-dimming rearview mirror - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 0.9% OAC - Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More. - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

