$8,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sedona
LX - AS-IS|ONE OWNER|BACKUP CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS
2017 Kia Sedona
LX - AS-IS|ONE OWNER|BACKUP CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 322460-46
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Sedona LX - One Owner, No Accidents, Clean CarFax - 8 Passenger, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise control, And Much More. Odometer: 174,000 KM. This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. Call Us:(416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Monaco Motorcars Inc
Monaco Motorcars Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226