2017 Kia Sorento
KIA SORENTO SX TURBO SERVICE RECORDS
2017 Kia Sorento
KIA SORENTO SX TURBO SERVICE RECORDS
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,660KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA17HG237937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1009
- Mileage 92,660 KM
Vehicle Description
These Packages Will Make Your Kia Sorento SX Turbo The Envy of Your Friends
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Real-Time Traffic Display, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/SiriusXM/Navigation -inc: 8 integrated navigation system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Google Maps navigation (tethered), Apple Maps navigation (tethered), Apple SIRI Eyes Free, iPod and AUX input, high-output USB ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation and Infinity premium audio system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
2017 Kia Sorento