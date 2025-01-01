Menu
Account
Sign In
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles<br><br>Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.<br><br>Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.<br>Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.<br>OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.<br>With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.<br><br>Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Call or Text: 416-879-7113<br>Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com<br><br>Stop by today and find your perfect car!

2017 Kia Sorento

144,257 KM

Details Description Features

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sorento

EX*AWD*BACKUP CAM*2.0*

Watch This Vehicle
12845758

2017 Kia Sorento

EX*AWD*BACKUP CAM*2.0*

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

  1. 12845758
  2. 12845758
  3. 12845758
  4. 12845758
  5. 12845758
  6. 12845758
  7. 12845758
  8. 12845758
  9. 12845758
  10. 12845758
  11. 12845758
  12. 12845758
  13. 12845758
  14. 12845758
  15. 12845758
  16. 12845758
  17. 12845758
  18. 12845758
  19. 12845758
  20. 12845758
  21. 12845758
  22. 12845758
  23. 12845758
  24. 12845758
  25. 12845758
Contact Seller

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,257KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA10HG254402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 1470
  • Mileage 144,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com

Stop by today and find your perfect car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front cupholders
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3.51 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Silver roof rails
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Center locking differential
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Heated windshield wiper rests
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PASSENGER SIDE ASSIST HANDLE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MAINTENANCE STATUS SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
14.3 STEERING RATIO
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
WOOD-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
MANUAL REAR SEAT EASY ENTRY
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
UVO INFOTAINMENT
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
HILL DESCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
ACOUSTIC FRONT SIDE LAMINATED GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500*DIESEL * HIGH ROOF * COMFORT PACKAGE * 3 PASS for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500*DIESEL * HIGH ROOF * COMFORT PACKAGE * 3 PASS 226,155 KM $34,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento LX V6* 7 SEATS* BACKUP CAM* AWD* for sale in North York, ON
2016 Kia Sorento LX V6* 7 SEATS* BACKUP CAM* AWD* 124,970 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra " 184,000 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-879-XXXX

(click to show)

416-879-7113

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2017 Kia Sorento