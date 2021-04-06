Menu
2017 Kia Sorento

118,599 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Montero Auto Centre

416-665-1940

2017 Kia Sorento

2017 Kia Sorento

EX

2017 Kia Sorento

EX

Location

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

118,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6962792
  • VIN: 5XYPHDA56HG253144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,599 KM

Vehicle Description


We are OPEN! Come in and see us!


 


**$0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS**FINANCE FROM **3.99%**o.a.c. *** Address: 1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York ON M3J 2C9


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

Montero Auto Centre

1101 Finch Avenue West UNIT#1-2, North York, ON M3J 2C9

416-665-1940

