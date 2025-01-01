Menu
Account
Sign In
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles<br><br>Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.<br><br>Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.<br>Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.<br>OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.<br>With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.<br><br>Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Call or Text: 416-879-7113<br>Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com<br><br>Stop by today and find your perfect car!

2017 Kia Soul

165,600 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Soul

Watch This Vehicle
12407298

2017 Kia Soul

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

  1. 12407298
  2. 12407298
  3. 12407298
  4. 12407298
  5. 12407298
  6. 12407298
  7. 12407298
  8. 12407298
  9. 12407298
  10. 12407298
  11. 12407298
  12. 12407298
  13. 12407298
  14. 12407298
  15. 12407298
  16. 12407298
  17. 12407298
  18. 12407298
  19. 12407298
  20. 12407298
  21. 12407298
  22. 12407298
  23. 12407298
Contact Seller

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A50H7434871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com

Stop by today and find your perfect car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim

Mechanical

Front stabilizer bar
3.27 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Hidden exhaust
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
15.7 STEERING RATIO
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
IONIZING AIR FILTRATION
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2018 Honda Civic EX-T w/Honda Sensing for sale in North York, ON
2018 Honda Civic EX-T w/Honda Sensing 69,999 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla
2013 Toyota Corolla " 131,987 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan " 197,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-879-XXXX

(click to show)

416-879-7113

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Soul