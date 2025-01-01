$8,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul
2017 Kia Soul
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A50H7434871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 165,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.
Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.
Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com
Stop by today and find your perfect car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Solar-tinted glass
Black window trim
Mechanical
Front stabilizer bar
3.27 Axle Ratio
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Hidden exhaust
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
15.7 STEERING RATIO
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
IONIZING AIR FILTRATION
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2017 Kia Soul