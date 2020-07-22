+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful 2017 Kia Soul EX PREMIUM, one owner & low kilometres. Equipped with Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, 18 Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels, Blind-Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, 7 Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Push-Button Start, Smart Key, Smart Release Hatch, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel , Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Rearview Camera and a lot more. - Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 0.9% OAC Balance of OEM warranty is valid until Feb 28, 2022 or 100,000km and Kia Certified Pre-Own Unit extended warranty available. - The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C WE ACCEPT DEBIT+VISA+ MASTERCARD FOR TEST DRIVE - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive. - This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is an outstanding condition. - Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham). - PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.
