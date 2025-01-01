Menu
2017 Kia Sportage EX Trim Package: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, heated front seats, hill assist control, rearview camera, Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, 7-inch infotainment system, engine immobilizer, premium cloth seats, power driver seat, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more!

2017 Kia Sportage

112,274 KM

$12,890

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

EX Pkg. Heated Seats Android Auto

13164560

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Pkg. Heated Seats Android Auto

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$12,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,274KM
VIN KNDPNCAC4H7174022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,274 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Kia Sportage EX Trim Package: 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, all wheel drive, heated front seats, hill assist control, rearview camera, Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, 7-inch infotainment system, engine immobilizer, premium cloth seats, power driver seat, 18-inch alloy wheels and so much more! Contact our Pre-Owned sales department to find out more and book your appointment today.



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
$12,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2017 Kia Sportage