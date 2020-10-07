Menu
2017 Land Rover Discovery

50,702 KM

$34,995

$34,995

Sport HSE LUXURY|AWD|MERIDIAN|NAV|LEATHER|PANOROOF|+++

Sport HSE LUXURY|AWD|MERIDIAN|NAV|LEATHER|PANOROOF|+++

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

$34,995

50,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6074328
  • Stock #: H4148
  • VIN: SALCT2BG0HH708880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,702 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BI-HID PES PROJECTOR HEADLIGHTS, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM/FM/CD PLAYER/APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, VALET MODE, MULTI DRIVE MODES : SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, MULTI TERRAIN MODES : GRASS GRAVEL SNOW, MUD RUTS, SAND, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

