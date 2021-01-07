Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Discovery

62,049 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Discovery

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE|AWD|NAV|LEATHER|OFFROAD MODES|HEATED SEATS|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE|AWD|NAV|LEATHER|OFFROAD MODES|HEATED SEATS|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 6496320
  2. 6496320
  3. 6496320
  4. 6496320
  5. 6496320
  6. 6496320
  7. 6496320
  8. 6496320
  9. 6496320
  10. 6496320
  11. 6496320
  12. 6496320
  13. 6496320
  14. 6496320
  15. 6496320
  16. 6496320
  17. 6496320
  18. 6496320
  19. 6496320
  20. 6496320
  21. 6496320
  22. 6496320
  23. 6496320
  24. 6496320
  25. 6496320
  26. 6496320
  27. 6496320
  28. 6496320
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,049KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6496320
  • Stock #: J4260
  • VIN: SALCP2BG4HH663656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,049 KM

Vehicle Description

**WINTER SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GREY ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BI-HID PES PROJECTOR HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, AM/FM/SATELLITE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, VALET MODE, SPORT MODE, MULTI OFFROAD MODES : GRASS GRAVEL SNOW, MUD-RUTS, SAND, POWER OPTIONS, GEAR SHIFT PADDLES, AND MUCH MORE. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2020 Tesla Model 3 S...
 9,979 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 23,154 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz B...
 276,271 KM
$3,655 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory