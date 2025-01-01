Menu
<p>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*7 PASSENGER*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*</p><p> </p><p>2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE 7 PASSENGER SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE! EXCELLENT COLOUR COMBO BLACK ON TAN!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 19 GLOSS BLACK UPGRADED WHEELS ON LIKE NEW MICHELIN TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, PREMIUM TAN LEATHER INTERIOR,  REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE KEEP ASSIST, 2 THIRD ROW SEATS, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, UPGRADED BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IN BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $17,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! COMPLIMENTARY 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT </p><p>6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

112,875 KM

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

4WD HSE *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*TAN LEATHER*

12847340

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

4WD HSE *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*TAN LEATHER*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCR2BG6HH704251

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 112,875 KM

2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE 7 PASSENGER SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE! EXCELLENT COLOUR COMBO BLACK ON TAN!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 19" GLOSS BLACK UPGRADED WHEELS ON LIKE NEW MICHELIN TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, PREMIUM TAN LEATHER INTERIOR,  REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE KEEP ASSIST, 2 THIRD ROW SEATS, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, UPGRADED BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IN BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $17,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! COMPLIMENTARY 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
