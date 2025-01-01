$17,499+ taxes & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
4WD HSE *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*TAN LEATHER*
2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport
4WD HSE *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*TAN LEATHER*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 112,875 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*7 PASSENGER*LOW KMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
2017 LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE 7 PASSENGER SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE! EXCELLENT COLOUR COMBO BLACK ON TAN!! THIS VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 19" GLOSS BLACK UPGRADED WHEELS ON LIKE NEW MICHELIN TIRES, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, PREMIUM TAN LEATHER INTERIOR, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE KEEP ASSIST, 2 THIRD ROW SEATS, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, UPGRADED BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IN BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE INCLUDED, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $17,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! COMPLIMENTARY 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT
6 4 7 8 6 2 7 9 0 4
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904