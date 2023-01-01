Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Evoque

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Evoque

2017 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB HSE Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Evoque

5dr HB HSE Dynamic

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$38,880

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10008057
  • Stock #: 154083
  • VIN: SALVD2BG1HH239529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation*Sunroof *Alloy Rims *BACKUP CAMERA *ONE OWNER CAR *Lease returned This is a Financing price: 38880 Actual Price is $39888 The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing: https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. The financing fee is extra. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra. .All Credit is APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***. AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than the competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Toronto ON M3J1N6 AUTO PLUTO

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2017 Land Rover Evoq...
 56,000 KM
$38,880 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 55,000 KM
$20,880 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 148,000 KM
$25,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory