Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

50,168 KM

Details Description

$79,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED V8|510HP|HEADSUP|NAV|MERIDIAN|AMBIENT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

SUPERCHARGED V8|510HP|HEADSUP|NAV|MERIDIAN|AMBIENT

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 6215775
  2. 6215775
  3. 6215775
  4. 6215775
  5. 6215775
  6. 6215775
  7. 6215775
  8. 6215775
  9. 6215775
  10. 6215775
  11. 6215775
  12. 6215775
  13. 6215775
  14. 6215775
  15. 6215775
  16. 6215775
  17. 6215775
  18. 6215775
  19. 6215775
  20. 6215775
  21. 6215775
  22. 6215775
  23. 6215775
  24. 6215775
  25. 6215775
  26. 6215775
  27. 6215775
  28. 6215775
  29. 6215775
  30. 6215775
  31. 6215775
  32. 6215775
  33. 6215775
  34. 6215775
  35. 6215775
  36. 6215775
  37. 6215775
  38. 6215775
  39. 6215775
Contact Seller

$79,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,168KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6215775
  • Stock #: H4200
  • VIN: SALGS2FE9HA361202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4200
  • Mileage 50,168 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** HIGHLY EQUIPPED!! V8 SUPERCHARGED ENGINE, MULTI HEIGHT AIR SUSPENSION, FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, MULTICOLOR AMBIENT LIGHTING, BI-HID PES PROJECTOR HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, DRIVE ASSIST CAMERAS, PARKING SENSORS, SAFETYTECH, FORWARD ALERT, AEB, REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION, DRIVER FATIGUE ALERT, AM/FM/SATELLITE/CD PLAYER, PREMIUM ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, POWER PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MULTI DRIVE MODES, MULTI TERRAIN MODES, DUAL DOOR TRUNK, VALET MODE, LOW TRACTION LAUNCH, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 86,927 KM
$57,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 61,040 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2017 Tesla Model X 1...
 73,194 KM
$99,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory