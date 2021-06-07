Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

78,858 KM

Details Description Features

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2017 Land Rover Range Rover

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6 HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Range Rover

Td6 HSE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$67,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,858KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7242521
  • Stock #: 16909
  • VIN: SALGS2FK0HA360882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,858 KM

Vehicle Description

FFINISHED IN CORRIS GREY ON BLACK LEATHER, EQUIPPED WITH BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE WITH 21" BLACK FACTORY RIMS $2400.00 OPTION, FULL DEALER SERVICED,BLACK CONTRAST ROOF $900.00 OPTION, MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO  BLACK ROOF LINER $450.00 OPTION,DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE $3500.00 OPTION INCLUDING SURROUND CAMERA SYSTEM,ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STEERING ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, HEATED SEATS IN THE REAR, HEATED/AIR COOLED SEATS IN THE FRONT, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST. LANE KEEP ASSIST, FORWARD ALERT, POWER TAILGATE, THIS TRUCK NEW WAS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND 145,000 PLUS FREIGHT ETC AND TAXES. CARFAX AVALABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

the same address for over 25 YEARS!! 

With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years!  We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE.

WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. ANY VEHICLES SOLD FOR EXPORT NO WARRANTY AT ALL

Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. 

We cannot wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!!

Visit us on Facebook at   

https://www.facebook.com/malibumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350   E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550,  GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA,  JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, AMG PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price.

WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT 

POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL 

APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION

http://www.malibumotors.ca/financing/application.htm

www.malibumotors.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Malibu Motors

2017 Audi A6 3.0T Co...
 48,000 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jaguar F-Type R
 40,151 KM
$80,999 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 39,628 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory