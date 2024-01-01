$22,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Lexus IS 300
Base
2017 Lexus IS 300
Base
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
416-743-1010
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHCM1D24H5023751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1057
- Mileage 116,862 KM
Vehicle Description
***********COMING SOON*********
!!!!!THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE!!!!
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Upholstery
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.77 axle ratio
Push-Button Start
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Led Headlights
10 total speakers
Multi-function display
Front struts
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Touch-sensitive controls
Digital Sound Processing
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ENFORM INFOTAINMENT
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
10 WHEEL SPOKES
13.3 STEERING RATIO
293 WATTS
LOCK OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
SCOUT GPS LINK NAVIGATION APP
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
102 Turbine Dr Unit 8, North York, ON M9L 2S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-1010
2017 Lexus IS 300