2017 Lexus LS 460
4DR - AWD - SWB - NO ACCIDENT - LEATHER
Location
YorkTown Motors
98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9777895
- VIN: JTHCL5EF2H5027616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,378 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CAR FAX | 2 KEYS | BACK UP CAM | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | 4.6 V8 ENGINE | AWD | MICHELIN TIRES | ALLOY WHEELS | POST COLLISION SYSTEM | DUAL FRONT SIDE MOUNTED AIR BAGS | STABILITIY CONTROL | TRACTION CONTROL | CHILD SEAT ANCHORS | REAR DOOR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS | 4 WHEEL ABS | FRONT & REAR VENTILATED BRAKES | EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING | DUSK SENSING HEAD LAMPS | XENON HIGH INTENSITY HEAD LAMPS | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | FOG LIGHTS | TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS | ADJUSTABLE HEADRESTS | REAR 3 POINT CENTRE BELT | REMOTE ANTI THEFT SYSTEM | AM FM STERO | 10 SPEAKERS | 1 SUBWOOFER | MARK LEVINSON ENFOTAINMENT SYTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | AUX INPUT | ANDRIOD | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITONED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DVD PLAYER | 4 - ONE TOUCH POWER WINDOWS | HANDS FREE ENTRY | REVERSE TILT MIRRORS | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS IGNITION | CRUISE CONTROL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | REAR VENTILATION | DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS | TRIP COMPUTER | COMPASS | FULL SIZE MATCHING SPARE TIRE | STOLEN VEHICLE TRACKING ASSISTANCE AND MUCH MORE!!!
****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.
Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve.
Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C
Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.
*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free.
Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs!
At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you!
Vehicle Features
