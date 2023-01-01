Menu
2017 Lexus LS 460

48,378 KM

Details Description Features

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2017 Lexus LS 460

2017 Lexus LS 460

4DR - AWD - SWB - NO ACCIDENT - LEATHER

2017 Lexus LS 460

4DR - AWD - SWB - NO ACCIDENT - LEATHER

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,378KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9777895
  VIN: JTHCL5EF2H5027616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,378 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CAR FAX | 2 KEYS | BACK UP CAM | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | 4.6 V8 ENGINE | AWD | MICHELIN TIRES | ALLOY WHEELS | POST COLLISION SYSTEM | DUAL FRONT SIDE MOUNTED AIR BAGS | STABILITIY CONTROL | TRACTION CONTROL | CHILD SEAT ANCHORS | REAR DOOR CHILD SAFETY LOCKS | 4 WHEEL ABS | FRONT & REAR VENTILATED BRAKES | EMERGENCY BRAKING ASSIST | TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING | DUSK SENSING HEAD LAMPS | XENON HIGH INTENSITY HEAD LAMPS | ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS | FOG LIGHTS | TURN SIGNAL MIRRORS | ADJUSTABLE HEADRESTS | REAR 3 POINT CENTRE BELT | REMOTE ANTI THEFT SYSTEM | AM FM STERO | 10 SPEAKERS | 1 SUBWOOFER | MARK LEVINSON ENFOTAINMENT SYTEM | SATELLITE RADIO | BLUETOOTH | AUX INPUT | ANDRIOD | APPLE CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | AIR CONDITONED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DVD PLAYER | 4 - ONE TOUCH POWER WINDOWS | HANDS FREE ENTRY | REVERSE TILT MIRRORS | HEATED MIRRORS | KEYLESS IGNITION | CRUISE CONTROL | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE | REAR VENTILATION | DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS | TRIP COMPUTER | COMPASS | FULL SIZE MATCHING SPARE TIRE | STOLEN VEHICLE TRACKING ASSISTANCE AND MUCH MORE!!!

 

****As per OMVIC regulations and MTO: "This vehicle is not drivable and not in road worthy condition unless safety certified.  

Safety Certification is available for $695." Inquire about our wide range of safety certification services and maintenance products we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve. 

Financing Products & Services are also Available upon request. Good & Bad Credit Welcomed. 0$ Down O.A.C 

Prices are subject to finance purchases only. Cash purchase prices may vary and may be higher by $1000 or more on select vehicles.

 

 

*** About Yorktown Motors *** Established in 2000, Yorktown Motors has grown to become a premier Used Car dealer in the GTA region. We pride ourselves on our dedication to our clients and attention to detail. Always striving to offer the best possible customer service with top-notch repair/maintenance work to assist you in all of your automotive needs. Making your vehicle buying as well as maintenance process over the years to come, seamless & stress-free. 

Yorktown Motors offers a state-of-the-art showroom, experienced sales staff and an established Finance Department. Whether you are in need of an affordable or Luxury Vehicle or Get a Car Loan without Hassle, Yorktown Motors of Toronto is here to assist you with any of your automotive needs! 

At Yorktown Motors, we look forward to serving you and building a relationship with you for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, or call us today to book an appointment, one of our dedicated sales staff would be happy to speak with you! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

LEATHER | PREMIUM SOUND | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | ALLOY WHEELS | MICHELINE TIRE | 2 KEYS | NO ACCIDENT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

