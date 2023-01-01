$28,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Lexus NX 200t
2017 Lexus NX 200t
Location
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ5H2125367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 lexus nx 200automatic awdfully loadedcertify no extra charge36 bumper to bumper warranty please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Carview Motors
2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Call Dealer
416-665-XXXX(click to show)
$28,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2017 Lexus NX 200t