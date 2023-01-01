Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2017 lexus nx 200</div><div>automatic </div><div>awd</div><div>fully loaded</div><div>certify no extra charge</div><div>36 bumper to bumper warranty </div><div>please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. </div>

2017 Lexus NX 200t

0 KM

Details Description Features

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lexus NX 200t

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1701317064
  2. 1701317064
  3. 1701317064
  4. 1701317064
  5. 1701317064
  6. 1701317064
  7. 1701317064
  8. 1701317064
  9. 1701317064
  10. 1701317064
  11. 1701317064
  12. 1701317064
  13. 1701317064
  14. 1701317064
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Good Condition
VIN JTJBARBZ5H2125367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 lexus nx 200automatic awdfully loadedcertify no extra charge36 bumper to bumper warranty please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in North York, ON
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 100,253 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in North York, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 152,362 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in North York, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 132,523 MI $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus NX 200t